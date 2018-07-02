Texas Rangers Sign Two International Prospects, Per Reports - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x
Red Fever

Red Fever

COMPLETE COVERAGE OF THE TEXAS RANGERS

Texas Rangers Sign Two International Prospects, Per Reports

By Charles Nichelson

Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 49 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Texas Rangers Sign Two International Prospects, Per Reports

    The Texas Rangers have agreed to deals with two international prospects, including the younger brother of Atlanta Braves rookie Ronald Acuña Jr., according to MLB.com reporter Jesse Sanchez.

    Sanchez reported the Rangers had shown interest in the Venezuelan prospect, shortstop Luisangel Acuña, nearly 3 months ago. Now Sanchez is reporting the club signed Acuña for $425,000.

    The club also reportedly signed Venezuelan catcher Jose Rodriguez, a highly rated international prospect, to a deal worth $2 million.

    Acuña's older brother Ronald is currently batting .269 with 6 home runs through 32 games with the Braves.

    Their father also played professionally.

    The team has not yet confirmed the deals.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices