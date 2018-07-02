The Texas Rangers have agreed to deals with two international prospects, including the younger brother of Atlanta Braves rookie Ronald Acuña Jr., according to MLB.com reporter Jesse Sanchez.

Sanchez reported the Rangers had shown interest in the Venezuelan prospect, shortstop Luisangel Acuña, nearly 3 months ago. Now Sanchez is reporting the club signed Acuña for $425,000.

The club also reportedly signed Venezuelan catcher Jose Rodriguez, a highly rated international prospect, to a deal worth $2 million.

Acuña's older brother Ronald is currently batting .269 with 6 home runs through 32 games with the Braves.

Their father also played professionally.

The team has not yet confirmed the deals.