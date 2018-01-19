Texas Rangers Sign 3 to Minor Deals With Spring Invites

The Rangers have signed three more players to minor league contracts that include invitations to major league spring training.

Texas announced Thursday that it has signed catcher Curt Casali and re-signed outfielder Jose Cardona and right-hander Tayler Scott. The trio is among 21 non-roster invitees to major league spring training with the Rangers.

Casali has appeared in the majors each of the past four seasons with Tampa Bay, hitting .199 over 161 games. The 31-year-old catcher has thrown out 26 of 85 attempted base stealers, or 31 percent, in his major league games. He spent most of last season at Triple-A Durham.

The 23-year-old Cardona, entering his eight season in the Rangers organization, and Scott are going to major league spring training for the first time.