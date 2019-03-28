Texas Rangers Set Opening Day Roster

The Rangers open the regular season against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday afternoon. NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs and 105.3 The Fan’s Mike Bacsik lay out their expectations as Texas prepares for 2019 under first-year manager Chris Woodward. (Published Wednesday, March 27, 2019)

The Texas Rangers set their Opening Day roster Thursday, about two hours before the team takes the field against the Chicago Cubs.

To get to the limit of 25 players, the team picked up the contracts of RHP Jeanmar Gomez, infielder Logan Forsythe and outfielder Hunter Pence from Triple-A Nashville.

RHP Connor Sadzek was designated for assignment.

Outfielder Zack Granite was optioned to Triple-A Nashville.

RHP Adrian Sampson was assigned to Triple-A Nashville.

LHP Yohander Mendez is on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to March 25 (UCL sprain).

RHP Luke Farrell is moved to the 60-day injured list (jaw fracture).

The Rangers now have 40 players on their active major league roster, including:

Pitchers (13): Kyle Bird, Jesse Chavez, Kyle Dowdy, Jeanmar Gomez, Shawn Kelley, Jose Leclerc, Lance Lynn, Chris Martin, Shelby Miller, Mike Minor, Drew Smiley, Jeffrey Springs, Edinson Volquez.

Catchers (2): Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Jeff Mathis.

Infielders (5): Elvis Andrus, Asdubal Cabrera, Logan Forsythe, Ronald Guzman, Rougned Odor.

Outfielders (5): Shin-Soo Choo, Delino DeShields, Joey Gallo, Nomar Mazara, Hunter Pence. 10-DAY DL (1): RHP Luke Farrell.

60-Day DL (2): OF Scott Heineman, LHP Yohander Mendez.