Texas Rangers Reporter Writes Children's Book
Texas Rangers Dugout Reporter Emily Jones recently wrote a children's book called "A Place for Everyone" that teaches kids to be kind to one another. A portion of the proceeds from the book go to the "Do It For Durrett" foundation, named in honor of sports personality Richard Durrett who died suddenly in 2014. You can find out how to buy a copy of the book here. (Published Monday, Feb 19, 2018)