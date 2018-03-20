Texas Rangers' New Season, New Menu for Fans

Texas Rangers Opening Day is almost here! That means it's time to find out the newest foods coming to the ballpark this season.

Sportservice, the Globe Life Park in Arlington concessionaire, has unveiled their latest concoctions to fill you up while enjoying that games.



Concession highlights:

The Dilly Dog – A Best Maid dill pickle is cored out and stuffed with an Angus Beef Jumbo Dog. It is battered and fried to a golden brown. Located at Stare Fare Stand at section 41. $10

The Triple B – Bacon, Brisket and Bologna topped with Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce on a soft roll. Located at the Homeplate Butcher Block at section 24 and the Smokehouse 557 at section 49. $18

7th Inning Cinnamon Roll – A classic iced cinnamon bun, battered and deep fried to golden perfection. Topped with raspberry and chocolate sauce. Available at the State Fare Stand at section 41. $10

Cheetos Jalapeno Bacon Dog – An all-beef hot dog wrapped in bacon, covered with Cheetos cheese sauce and topped with spicy jalapenos and crunchy Cheetos. Available at the American Dog Stand at sections 22 and 48. $11

Lay’s Home Plate Chicken Sandwich – A sandwich as big as Home plate! A full-size chicken breast split, crusted in Lay’s Original chips and fried to perfection. Layered on a giant bun with lettuce, tomato, spicy mayo and more Lay’s chips. Available at the Flew the Coop Stand Section 50. $27.50

Rold Gold Waffle Cone. – Our classic waffle cone batter with crushed Rold Gold pretzels added in. The perfect amount of salty to pair with your Blue Bell ice cream. Available at the Ice Cream Stands at sections 11 and 23. $9.25

Vegan Nacho Grande – Tostitos tortilla chips topped with their house-made vegan chili and vegan cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, olives and Beyond Crumbles. Available at the Ballpark Vegan Stand at section 16. $13

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee – Cuvee Nitro Cold Brew coffee offered on draft with Monin French Vanilla or Hazelnut syrup and Almond Milk. Available at the Ballpark Vegan Stand at section 16. $7.50

New Concessions Items

Home Run Ham Fries – Juicy classic ham cut into sticks, battered and fried until crisp. Available at the State Fare Stand at section 41. $7.50

Pickle Fries – Perfect dill pickle spears fried to crispy perfection. Available at the State Fare Stand at section 41. $7.50

Spicy Garlic Buffalo Fries – Our legendary savory garlic fries topped with classic tangy wing sauce to make a spicy, garlicy treat that no one can resist. Available at the Fry Depot at sections 10 and 40. $10.50

Cracker Jack Cheetos Popcorn – A new take on a classic mix to celebrate 125 years of Cracker Jack being a part of America’s pastime. Cracker Jacks are added in to the Cheetos popcorn to make a savory and sweet treat. Available at Chester’s Popcorn Wagon at section 42. $9

Vegan Top N Go Frito Pie – The classic Frito Pie made with a vegan spin! Top N Go Fritos Scoops served with vegan chili and cheese. Available at the Ballpark Vegan Stand at section 16. $8.75

Garlic Tots or Chips – Your choice of crispy tater tots or thick cut Yukon gold chips topped with our savory garlic oil and shredded Parmesan cheese. Available at the Chipper Stand at section 32. $14.25

Rebecca Creek Saloon:

Rebecca Creek Bacon Jam Burger – A jam made from Rebecca Creek Whiskey, Applewood smoked bacon served with local goat cheese, shaved red onions, local tomatoes and butter leaf lettuce. $15

Poblano Burger – Queso Oaxaca, stuffed grilled poblano pepper with cilantro mayo, butter leaf lettuce and local tomatoes. $15

Smoked Pork Ribs - House blend of dry chili, brown-sugar-rubbed pork ribs. Served by the half pound with jalapeno cornbread, garlic-roasted coleslaw, house-made pickles, espresso-chili BBQ sauce and Texas Ranger Whiskey BBQ Sauce. $15

Chicken Tacos – Agave, lime, ancho shredded chicken, served with Mexican slaw, cilantro and chipotle crema. $11

Brisket Tacos – House-smoked brisket with queso blanco, green chili pico and roasted salsa verde. $11

Suites:

Pickle Bar - An assortment of fresh pickles including: classic sour pickles, bread & butter pickles, spicy garlic pickles

Texas Mediterranean Mezze - Classic hummus, red pepper hummus, tzatziki, cucumber tomato salad, spicy Alive Mix, feta and black bean puree, served with pita chips and Lavash.

Chinese Dumplings - Fresh-steamed pork dumplings, served with sweet & sour sauce for dipping.

Beef Short Ribs - Tender slow-braised beef short ribs, served with a creamy risotto and red wine sauce.

Texas Street Tacos - Pulled chicken tinga and slow-cooked beef barbacoa served with classic accompaniments, including shredded cheddar cheese, salsa verde, salsa roja, cilantro jalapeno slaw, sliced jalapenos, pico de gallo and mini flour tortillas.

The Texas Rangers Opening Day against the reigning World Champion Houston Astros is March 29 at 2:35 p.m. at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

