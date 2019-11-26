Texas Rangers Kick-Off 9th Annual Toy Drive Dec. 1

The Texas Rangers' 9th annual Holiday Toy Drive begins Sunday, Dec. 1 and runs through Dec. 16, benefiting children of low-income Tarrant County families.

Those who wish to donate can bring any new, unwrapped toy or book to either the Texas Rangers Grand Slam Gift Shop at Globe Life Park or the team's Fort Worth Team Shop at 316 Main Street during regular store hours. The toys may also be dropped off at all Fort Worth police and fire stations.

On Monday, Dec. 16, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., "the Rangers will sponsor the Toy Drive Finale Event at Globe Life Park in the center field Vandergriff Plaza area. Rangers personalities will be on hand to sign autographs for the event. Holiday movies will be shown on the video screen, the Rangers KidsZone will be open, and drink and food specials will be provided by Delaware North Sportservice. Other activities will include face painting, crafts, a photo booth, and a special appearance by Santa Claus."

Rangers' outfielder Willie Calhoun will serve as the honorary chair for the holiday event, which is benefiting both Cowboy Santas and the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation.

"Donations of new, unwrapped toys and books for boys and girls, newborns to teens, will be greatly encouraged at the finale event," the team said.

Fans attending the Dec. 16 Toy Drive event may park in either Lot B or Lot C free of charge and enter Globe Life Park through the Grand Slam Gift Shop.

For more information, please call 817-273-5207 or visit texasrangers.com/toydrive.