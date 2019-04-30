Texas Rangers Individual Tickets for Final Game on Sale Wednesday

Individual tickets for the final three regular season games to be played at Globe Life Park in Arlington, September 27, 28, and 29 versus the New York Yankees will go on sale at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 1 exclusively at texasrangers.com.

Individual tickets for the Yankees series will be available as part of a three-game ticket package where fans can select one Yankee game and any other two games on the remainder of the Rangers 2019 home schedule played between May 1 and September 26. There is a limit of 19 tickets per individual Yankees game that can be purchased through the on-line sale.

More information is available at texasrangers.com or by calling 972RANGERS.

The Rangers and Yankees will play at 7:05 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, September 27-28 and at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday, September 29. Special ceremonies will follow the September 29 game with details to be announced at a later date.