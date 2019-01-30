The temperature outside might be frigid, but the first sign of summer arrives in North Texas on Wednesday. Actually, it leaves.

The Texas Rangers will pack up the equipment trucks at Globe Life Park in Arlington on Wednesday and then leave for Spring Training in Surprise, Arizona.

Pitchers and catchers officially report for Spring Training in two weeks, on Tuesday, Feb. 12, with the first full workout of the spring set for Monday, Feb. 18.

2019 will be the Rangers’ 26th and final season at Globe Life Park.

Construction of the all-new Globe Life Field is well underway just across Randol Mill Road from the current ballpark.

Voters approved the public funding required to build the new ballpark in November 2016. Its biggest selling point is a retractable roof, which will allow the team –- and the fans -– to enjoy a climate-controlled environment during those sweltering summer games.