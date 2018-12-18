Texas Rangers Sign RHP Lance Lynn to 3-Year Deal

The Texas Rangers say they've signed 31-year-old free agent right-handed pitcher Lance Lynn to a three-year contract through the 2021 season.

As per usual, the Rangers did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

Here is more on Lynn from the Rangers:

Lynn had a 10-10 record with a 4.77 ERA over 31 games/29 starts with the Twins and Yankees in 2018, averaging 9.2 strikeouts per 9 innings. He went 3-2 with a 4.14 ERA and 1.325 WHIP figure in 11 games/9 starts with New York-AL following a July 30 trade from Minnesota, posting 5 qualifying starts of allowing 2-or-fewer runs. Lynn’s 10.10 strikeouts per 9 innings with the Yankees ranked 7th in the American League after the start of August, while his 4.36 strikeouts per walk ranked 11th.

The 2012 National League All-Star began his career in the Cardinals organization from 2011-17, posting three straight seasons of 15-or-more wins from 2012-14. Despite missing the 2016 season following ‘Tommy John’ ligament replacement surgery, Lynn remains one of only 14 major league pitchers with at least 6 seasons of 29-or-more starts since the beginning of 2012, and ranks 21st in MLB in wins (81) over that span. He owns a career record of 82-57 with a 3.57 ERA over 214 games/190 starts with St. Louis (2011-17), Minnesota (2018), and New York-AL (2018).

Lynn has pitched in the postseason in 6 different campaigns, including a pair of relief appearances for the Yankees in the 2018 American League Division Series against the Red Sox. He has gone 5-4 with a 4.80 ERA over 26 games/7 starts in the playoffs. Originally selected by the Cardinals in the supplemental first round of the 2008 June draft out of the University of Mississippi, Lynn’s only career appearances at Globe Life Park in Arlington came in relief in Games 3 and 5 of the 2011 World Series.

With the signing of Lynn, the Rangers now have 36 players on the club’s major league roster.