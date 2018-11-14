Texas Rangers Announce 5 Major League Coaches for 2019

Don Wakamatsu #23 interim manager of the Texas Rangers watches the game against theSeattle Mariners at Globe Life Park in Arlington on Sept. 22, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

The Texas Rangers have announced the bulk of their 2019 coaching staff for new manager Chris Woodward.

Luis Ortiz returns to organization as hitting coach. Ortiz was assistant hitting coach for the Dodgers in 2018 and worked with Chris Woodward.

The North Richland Hills resident began his coaching career with various hitting instructor roles in the Texas system from 2008-12. He is also a former Rangers player (1995-96).

Don Wakamatsu returns as bench coach.

Jayce Tingler moves from assistant general manager to major league player development field coordinator.

Tony Beasley is back as the third base coach and Hector Ortiz will be the first base coach after he served as the bullpen coach last year. Both have been with the Rangers each of the last five seasons.

Former first base coach Steve Buechele has been appointed Special Assistant, Baseball Operations, a role in which he will assist the department at both the major and minor league levels.

The contracts of pitching coach Doug Brocail and assistant pitching coach Dan Warthen were not renewed. The remainder of the Rangers' 2019 coaching staff will be announced in the near future.

The club will announce the rest of the staff later.