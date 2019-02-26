The Texas Rangers will display their new logo, highlighting the final season at Globe Life Park, on baseballs and uniform patches.

The Texas Rangers are planning dozens of giveaways, promotions and concerts for the final season of play at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Over the course of the upcoming season, the final one at their current home, the team will have 15 giveaways to commemorate the occasion. Highlights include bobbleheads for the first 15,000 fans on each of the following nights: Michael Young (April 20), Gary Matthews Jr (May 3), Josh Hamilton (June 1), Adrian Beltre (June 8), Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez (June 22), Juan Gonzalez (July 13), Rusty Greer (Aug. 3), Kenny Rogers (Aug. 17), Neftali Feliz/Bengie Molina (Sept. 14)

Want to bring Fido to the park? Bark at the Park is May 4.

On June 7, for the younger fans, the team will give out 5,000 plastic ball and bat sets to kids 13 and under. On June 9, they'll give out an infield base set.

Also on June 8, the team will retire Adrian Beltre's No. 29 jersey during a game against the A's.

Need a shirt? The Rangers will give away T-shirts on three nights to the first 15,000 fans age 14 and up: Arlington Stadium T-shirt (April 13), Globe Life Park T-Shirt on June 2 and a Globe Life Park Final Game T-shirt on Sept. 29 to all fans in attendance.

On March 31, a calendar showcasing the Great Moments of Globe Life Park will be given out to the first 15,000 fans; a Final Season logo cap will be given out on May 19 and a 2010 AL Pennant Scoreboard Replica will be given to all fans on Sept. 28.

Throughout the season, the team will host 16 fireworks shows on Friday nights, as well as Wednesday and Thursday, July 3-4 and during the final scheduled regular season night game at Globe Life Park on Saturday, Sept. 28.

There are three scheduled postgame concerts: Koe Wetzel on May 4; For King and Country on May 5; Aaron Lewis on Sept. 14.

Individual tickets for all 2019 games at Globe Life Park in Arlington, except the home opener on Thursday, March 28 and the final series on September 27-29, will go on sale at 9 a.m. March 1. The team uses analytics and software to change ticket prices based on demand, weather, team performance and other metrics. To see individual ticket prices, please visit texasrangers.com/tickets.

If you want to save a couple of bucks, the Rangers will once again have a number of individual game ticket specials for fans using the Dr Pepper promo code "DRPEPPER" (for select games Sunday through Thursday non-premier games April through July based on availability). Coca-Cola family packs are also available and include four tickets, four hot dogs, for Coke soft drinks, two kid zone wrist bands and a program for $76 in Upper Reserved or $120 in Lower Reserved. Lastly, fans can save 20 percent off tickets on the All You Can Eat Porch for most Friday games using the code TMOBILE.