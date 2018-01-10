Texas Rangers Announce 2018 Game Times

The Texas Rangers released the final version of the 2018 schedule Wednesday, revealing the home and road game times.



Regular home game times in 2018 will once again be 7:05 p.m. for night games; 1:05 p.m. for weekday day games; and 2:05 p.m. for Sunday games.

The confirmed exceptions are --

Thursday, March 29, the home opener versus Houston which will take place at 2:35 p.m.

Saturday, March 31 versus Houston (3:05 p.m. for FS1 national telecast); Wednesday, May 23 versus New York Yankees (6:05 p.m.)

Saturday, May 26 versus Kansas City (3:05 p.m.)

Saturday, June 9 versus Houston (6:15 p.m. for FOX national telecast)

Saturday, June 16 versus Colorado (3:05 p.m.)

Saturday, June 30 versus Chicago White Sox (8:05 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 4 versus Houston (6:05 p.m.)

All game times are subject to change pending changes in the schedule of national television games. The complete 2018 schedule is below.



