Texas Rangers Agree to Terms With DeShields, Mazara

The Texas Rangers say they've come to terms with outfielders Nomar Mazara and Delino DeSheields.

Both players, who were the only Rangers eligible for salary arbitration this year, have a new one-year deal through the 2019 season.

As per usual, the team did not disclose any of the financial terms of the contract.

Here is more from the team on each of the players.

Mazara hit 20 home runs in 2019 for the third time in as many big league seasons, posting a career-high .753 OPS figure while ranking tied for second on the club with 77 RBI. He joins Juan Gonzalez (1991-93) and Ruben Sierra (1987-89) as the only players in Texas history with three years of 20-or-more home runs before their age-24 season.



DeShields led MLB in bunt hits (12) and sacrifice bunts (12) for a second consecutive season, also posting a team high in stolen bases (20) for a second straight campaign despite three stints on the disabled list. The Rangers had a 26-11 record in 2018 for games in which DeShields scored at least one run.