Texas Rangers Add Six Players to 40-Man Roster

The following is an unedited news release from the Texas Rangers, published Nov. 20, 2017.



The Texas Rangers today announced the following roster moves:



Purchased the contracts of right-handed pitcher Ariel Jurado, catcher Jose Trevino, and infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa from Double-A Frisco of the Texas League.



Purchased the contracts of right-handed pitcher Jonathan Hernandez and left-handed pitchers Brett Martin and Joe Palumbo from High-A Down East of the Carolina League.

The 21-year-old Jurado was 9-11 with a 4.59 ERA (80 ER/157.0) over 27 starts with Double-A Frisco. The right-hander earned Texas League Mid-Season All-Star honors and will be in big league spring training for the 2nd straight year.



Kiner-Falefa, 22, batted .288 (148-513) with 31 doubles, 3 triples, 5 home runs, and 48 RBI over 129 games with Frisco, setting career bests in nearly every offensive category. Kiner-Falefa saw action at second base, third base, shortstop, center field, and a career-high 33 games at catcher.



The 24-year-old Trevino batted .241 (130-402) with 12 doubles, 7 home runs, and 42 RBI over 105 games with Frisco. The Corpus Christi native rated statistically as the top defensive catcher in the Texas League and earned his 2nd consecutive Minor League Rawlings Gold Glove. Trevino was a non-roster invite to spring training in 2016.



Hernandez, 21, combined to go 5-11 with a 4.03 ERA (50 ER/111.2 IP) in 23 games/22 starts with Low-A Hickory and High-A Down East. The Dominican Republic native represented the Rangers at the All-Star Futures Game in Miami and posted a 2.20 ERA (14 ER/57.1 IP) in his final 12 games/11 starts for the Wood Ducks.



The 22-year-old Martin went 4-8 with a 4.70 ERA (44 ER/84.1 IP) over 16 starts for Down East. The southpaw went 3-2 with a 3.41 ERA (13 ER/34.1 IP) and 37 strikeouts over his final 6 starts with the Wood Ducks.



Palumbo, 23, made three starts at Down East before undergoing UCL surgery on April 26. The left-hander entered the season as the club’s 9th-best prospect according to Baseball America and compiled a 0.66 ERA (1 ER/13.2 IP) with 22 strikeouts in the 3 starts.



With these transactions and the acquisition earlier today of right-handed pitcher Ronald Herrera from the New York Yankees, the Rangers have 37 players on the major league roster.



The updated Rangers’ roster is below.