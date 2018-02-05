Texas Olympian Justin Olsen is recovering after an appendectomy just days before the opening of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. (Published 40 minutes ago)

Olsen, of San Antonio, is a Team USA bobsled pilot and won a gold medal at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

The U.S. Bobsled Skeleton Federation says Olsen was admitted to the hospital with acute appendicitis Monday in Gangneung, South Korea, and underwent a successful appendectomy.

Unofficial training for the competition begins Wednesday.



Team leaders say they are hopeful that Olsen will recover and be cleared to compete. The two-man bobsled competition will take place Feb. 18-19, and the four-man races are set for Feb. 24-25.

Olsen was selected alongside Codie Bascue and Nick Cunningham to pilot the three Team USA sleds.

"The timing is unfortunate and we are heartbroken for Justin, but he's shown us over the years that he's capable of overcoming adversity and coming out on top. We know he's going to do what he can within his power to be at the starting line on race day. There's no question he's mentally ready, but we are looking at our options in case he physically can't compete," USA Bobsled and Skeleton CEO Darrin Steele said in a statement.

Olsen was born in Lubbock and raised in San Antonio.