Shortly after the Dallas Cowboys loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, singer Ciara sent out a tweet of her Moonwalking across the Cowboys star, Monday December 25, 2017.

Ciara is married to Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson, which gave her reason to celebrate his big win. However she was born in Austin. She's best known for her hit songs "1, 2 Step" and "Goodies."







But after a disappointing loss for the Cowboys, the video of Ciara Moonwalking across the Cowboys star seems to only pour salt in the wound.

