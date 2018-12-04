Texas Motor Speedway will light their 2018 Christmas Tree Tuesday and distribute more than $250,000 in grants to organizations benefiting North Texas children.

The free annual event kicks-off at 6 p.m. at the Speedway Club Circle with TMS President Eddie Gossage and Speedway Club Circle Board President "Scooter" Gierisch handing out grants, including a $139,000 Founder's Grant to the Sci-Tech Discovery Center.

Sci-Tech will use the funds to build the Mobile Maker Van, a workshop on wheels outfitted with tools and kits that will host on-site STEAM programs for those unable to travel to their center.

At 6:20 p.m., the 74-foot, 7,000-pound Christmas tree, a living Norway Spruce adorned with over-sized ornaments, 10,000 decorative lights and a massive star, will be lit.

Santa Claus is expected to make an appearance and Encore, an ensemble group from nearby Northwest High School, will sing holiday songs.

SSC-Texas will also present bicycles and helmets to Santa Cop, Metrocrest Services and Lewisville New Hope Learning Center; the JPS Foundation will receive baby carriers.

A holiday-themed fireworks show will close-out the event.

The evening is open to the public and is free -- those in attendance will receive holiday cookies and cocoa as well as a voucher for a free trip through the popular Gift of Lights holiday display at TMS.

Since 1997, TMS has installed a Christmas tree and awarded grants to area children's organizations. To date, nearly $11 million has been awarded from funds generated at special events throughout the year.