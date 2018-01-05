University of Texas linebacker Malik Jefferson is entering the NFL Draft and has signed on with Lil Wayne's sports agency for representation.

Lil Wayne made the announcement on Twitter, welcoming Jefferson, who is from Mesquite, to the family.

That tweet was re-tweeted by Jefferson which was re-tweeted by Young Money APAA Sports, Wayne's agency.

Jefferson, who attended Poteet High School and was the Big 12 co-defensive player of the year, announced last Sunday that he was forgoing his senior season and would enter the draft.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, in his pre-bowl Top 32, listed Jefferson as the 29th player overall and the third linebacker in this year's class behind Alabama's Rashaan Evans and Georgia's Roquan Smith.

The NFL Draft will be held April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

