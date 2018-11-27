Texas Lawmaker Authors Bill Requiring Texas, Texas A&M to Restart Football Rivalry - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Lawmaker Authors Bill Requiring Texas, Texas A&M to Restart Football Rivalry

The teams play annually from 1915 to 2011

By Ben Baby - The Dallas Morning News

Published 2 hours ago

    Darren Carroll/Getty Images
    Patrick Lewis #61 of the Texas A&M Aggies prepares to snap the ball against the Texas Longhorns in the second half of a game at Kyle Field on Nov. 24, 2011 in College Station, Texas.

    A Texas lawmaker is doing his part to restart the state's biggest dormant football rivalry.

    On Tuesday, Texas House of Representatives member Lyle Larson filed a bill for the 86th Legislature that mandates an annual November game between Texas and Texas A&M as early as the 2020 season.

    According to the document from the San Antonio-based lawmaker, the bill calls for both teams to play nonconference game each year during the regular season. If the bill is enacted and either school refuses to play each other, the legislation calls to withhold funds for football scholarships for that particular school.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

