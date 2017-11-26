Texas A&M Fires Coach Kevin Sumlin After 6 Winning Seasons

BATON ROUGE, LA - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Kevin Sumlin of the Texas A&M Aggies walks on the field prior to a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Texas A&M has fired head football coach Kevin Sumlin after six winning seasons with the university.

In a statement posted on the school's athletics website, athletic director Scott Woodward announced Sumlin was relived of his duties immediately. Special Teams Coach Jeff Banks will serve as interim coach.

"Kevin's tenure included some remarkable achievements and he leaves our program as one of the winningest football coaches in our storied history," said Woodward. "Kevin made us a better all-around football program and led our program with dignity and character. He's a first-class person."

Texas A&M lost Saturday to LSU in Baton Rouge, 45-21. Sumlin coached six seasons for the Aggies, coming from the University of Houston. At Texas A&M, Sumlin was 51-26 with a 25-23 record in the Southeastern Conference.

Sumlin was named SEC Coach of the Year in 2012 after leading the Aggies to an 11-2 season. Sumlin also coached Johnny Manziel, who is one of just two Aggies to win a Heisman.

While at the University of Houston, Sumlin led the Cougars to a 35-17 record and was named Conference USA Coach of the Year in 2009 and 2011.

Texas A&M says they will honor the terms of Sumlin's contract.