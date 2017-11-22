The children of former Dallas Cowboys player Terry Glenn are speaking out about their father after his death early Monday in a car crash. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017)

The fiancée of former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terry Glenn, who was killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Irving Monday morning, spoke for the first time since the fatal crash Wednesday saying he was an amazing father, a great man of God and the love of her life.

Verina LeGrand was in the car with Glenn on eastbound Texas 114 when the vehicle struck a concrete barrier near Walnut Hill Lane shrotly after midight. The car flipped, ejecting Glenn from the vehicle, police said.

Glenn was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas where he died at about 12:52 a.m., the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office said. LeGrand was injured in the crash but is expected to recover.

On Wednesday, she released the following statement.

Early Monday, November 20th, I lost my husband, my soulmate, my partner and my best friend. Ohio State lost a lifelong Buckeye. The world lost number 83, a world-class wide receiver. Six months ago, we welcomed a son, Greyson, whose journey in life has just begun as his father’s has ended. As we all know, Terry Glenn embodied the best of professional football. Those close to him knew him as much more. He was a man with a vision, who had a true passion for enriching the lives of foster children. He was an amazing father to seven kids and two step-daughters. He was a great man of God with a giving heart. He was the love of my life. I want to thank everyone, his NFL family, close friends and fans who have extended their condolences. We thank you for your continued prayers and support during this tragic time in our lives. Those who knew Terry understand how much he cherished and protected his family and his privacy. While we appreciate the outpouring of love and kind words, we ask that you respect us in this time of grieving. As we finalize arrangements to celebrate Terry’s life, details will be forthcoming. Our loss is heaven’s gain.

On Tuesday, several of Glenn's seven children spoke to NBC 5 about their father saying he was their hero and that they'll cherish the time they had together.

The cause of the crash has not yet been confirmed and the investigation is ongoing.




