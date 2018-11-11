Terry Glenn's Children Keeping the Spirit of '83'

It's been nearly a year since one of the great wide receivers in Cowboys history passed away in a car crash in Irving.

Terry Glenn was just 43-years-old. He left behind seven children.

Now, some of his kids are giving his memory new life, while carrying on his passion for sports.

When she steps onto the volleyball court, Natalie Glenn is home. The Southlake Carroll High School sophomore has been building a name for herself as one of the best in North Texas.

But lately she'd rather be known for something else.

"Sometimes I just wish it was Terry Glenn's daughter because then it keeps him alive," Natalie said.

Terry Glenn, the former standout wide receiver for the Cowboys, died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in November 2017.

"I just felt helpless, I didn't know what to do. I lost my dad," Natalie said.

And to Natalie and her siblings, he was more than that. He was their best friend.

"Whenever you were sad, he would just pick you up," said Natalie's younger sister, Samantha Glenn.

Without their dad to turn to, sports became an even more important outlet. It was volleyball for the girls, while son, Christian, is following in his father's footsteps.

"I wanted to be like my dad and be good at football," Christian said.

And he's doing it in his dad's number 83.

"I feel stronger, like I can do better," said Christian.

Each of the kids made that same choice this year, giving the number 83 new life.

“Eighty-three is not just a number, it's more than that," said Natalie. "It's my love for my dad. It's everything about him and that he's always with me."

Out on the court is where Natalie hears his voice the most.

"He was always there, even though sometimes he didn't know what he was talking about, he still tried to help," she said.

And he's still helping now, giving his children strength to overcome this pain and whatever's coming next.

"You should never give up, just because something happened,” said Natalie. “If your heart is in it, then you should be able to do it."

Knowing that with 83 in their hearts...

"Nothing can stop you," said Natalie.

Terry Glenn also started the ‘83 Kids Foundation’ to help children in foster care, after growing up in the foster care system himself.

To learn more about the foundation, click here.