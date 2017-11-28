Terry Glenn To Be Memorialized Friday, Saturday

Former Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots wide receiver Terry Glenn will be memorialized Friday and Saturday, family members say.

A public memorial celebrating Glenn's life will be held at 7 p.m. at Friendship West Baptist Church at 2020 West Wheatland Road in Dallas on Friday, Dec. 1. Another service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. where he will be eulogized by Dr. Fredrick “Freddie” Haynes, pastor of Friendship West Baptist Church. Representatives from the NFL Player Associations, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, The Ohio State University, close friends and family will deliver special remarks.

While the family prefers memorial donations be sent to Glenn's 83 Kids Foundation, 83kidsfdn.org, floral arrangements can be sent to Golden Gate Funeral Home at 4155 R.L. Throrton Freeway in Dallas.

Glenn, 43, was killed Nov. 20 in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Irving that also injured his fiancée. Verina LeGrand. She later spoke to NBC 5, saying Glenn was an amazing father to his seven children and that he was the love of her life.

Glenn's life story not only included being a marquee player in the NFL, he overcame incredible adversity as a foster child to before becoming a walk-on athlete at Ohio State and being drafted by the Patriots.

Last week, several of Glenn's seven children spoke to NBC 5 about their father saying he was their hero and that they'll cherish the time they had together.

The cause of the crash has not yet been confirmed and the investigation is ongoing.