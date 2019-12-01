Terry Glenn Jr, Son of Former Dallas Cowboys Player, Dies

Former Dallas Cowboys player Terry Glenn poses for his 2007 NFL headshot at photo day in Irving. Glenn died in November 2017 in a rollover crash in Irving. His son, Terry Glenn Jr., died Thursday in Ohio. (By Getty Images)

Terry Glenn Jr., the son of former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terry Glenn, died Thursday in Columbus, Ohio, of an apparent accidental overdose.

His death was confirmed in a news release from his family obtained by WCMH.

Glenn Jr., 22, was a “burgeoning entrepreneur, aspiring vlogger, and avid sports enthusiast following in famous father’s footsteps,” according to the release. “Those that knew him, commented on his infectious personality — ‘he never met a stranger.’”

His death comes two years after his father was killed in a rollover crash in Irving on Nov. 20, 2017.

In tweets posted Thursday, Glenn that Thanksgiving was his father’s favorite game to play in as a Cowboy, and that he was always in the stands watching his dad.

“I miss him so much,” Glenn said in a tweet. “This time of the year is the hardest by far man ... this was his holiday and the last one got cut short right before we were allllll [sic] gonna be together ... really just wonder why.”

Glenn Sr. played with Ohio State prior to joining the NFL. He was selected in the first round of the 1996 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. Following a one-season run with the Packers, Glenn Sr. joined the Cowboys in 2003.

He was released from the roster in July 2008.

“We thank you for your love, understanding, and prayers of support,” his family said in the statement. “Terry Jr. lived a wonderful life, and he will be fondly remembered and terribly missed by his family and friends.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.