Whether you believe Terrance Williams' statement about why police found his blue Lamborghini wrecked and abandoned in Frisco is totally, utterly irrelevant.

He should've never put himself in position to get suspended for a game or two by the NFL for violating the personal conduct policy.

It's dumb and inexcusable.

No one is telling players to study video 24-7 and spend their evenings reading scriptures, but Williams must do better job understanding the correlation between decisions and consequences.

Heck, less than a month ago Williams tweeted about the benefits of Lyft, a car service similar to Uber. Any NFL player who expects to consume alcohol is better off taking a car service — even if it means leaving his snazzy whip in the garage — because we all know the NFL has some draconian rules about bringing shame to the league's shield.

A one-game suspension, if it happens, would cost Williams $205,882. You gotta believe Lyft would've been cheaper.

Williams provided a timeline in a short statement released Saturday afternoon that should be pretty easy for Frisco police to verify.

Williams' statement said, "The driver in front of me slammed on his brakes and I turned to the left and hopped the curb to avoid hitting him. I got his insurance information and my neighbor picked me up when my car wouldn't drive."

Williams' statement also said he was riding a scooter to the scene of the accident to wait for a tow truck, when he was arrested.

It's pretty easy to check what time he called a tow company to see and to check every other aspect of his story.

That's not the point, though.

The Cowboys are depending on Williams to be a difference-maker this season, expectations they've never had for the former third-round pick.

We're talking about a dude who signed a four-year $17 million deal before the start of last season. His $3.5 million salary is guaranteed, and that's among the reasons he still has a roster spot and Dez Bryant doesn't.

Williams caught 53 passes for 568 yards and a career low 10.7 yards. It also marked the first time in his career he didn't score a touchdown.

Still, when the Cowboys decided to put their receivers group together without a true No.1 it automatically meant more opportunities for Williams, who's spent much of his career privately grumbling about the number of passes directed his way and the types of routes the coaching staff let him run.

This is supposed to be a year where he can surpass his career-high of 840 yards because Dak Prescott is going to throw the ball where the reads take him as opposed to forcing the ball to Bryant.

Prescott targeted Bryant 132 times last year, and he threw recently-retired tight end Jason Witten 87 passes.

You better believe Williams figures a high percentage of those 219 passes are going to be directed his way.

Williams has not been involved in the offseason because he broke his foot during a workout and needed surgery.

He's supposed to be ready at some point during training camp.

The Cowboys need him. He has more career yards (3,359) than any other receiver on the roster.

And if he has a season that doesn't meet expectations, you should expect the Cowboys to release him after the season.

It's clear from the addition of free agents Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson and the drafting of Michael Gallup in the third round and Cedrick Wilson in the sixth round that the Cowboys want to churn their group of receivers.

Cole Beasley is entering the final year of his deal. No guarantee exists that he'll return next year.

There's also no guarantee Williams returns next season. A car accident at 4:45 a.m. won't help his case.

