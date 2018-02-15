Team Finland Brings Out the Needles and Yarn in Pyeongchang

As we get closer to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, here is a pronunciation guide for some of the venues at the Winter Games, as spoken by NBC Boston's Young-Jin Kim, a Korean American journalst.

The Olympic Games are the highest echelon of sports. And the Finnish team in Pyeongchang has found a crafty way to deal with the stress of the intense competition.

Finland's snowboarding coach Antti Koskinen made waves on social media when he was filmed casually knitting at the slopestyle starting gate earlier this week while Finnish snowboarder Roope Tonteri prepared for his run.

The Nordic coach briefly paused to fist-bump Tonteri, but he quickly went back to his project.





Twitter lit up with commentary from intrigued viewers, with many wondering what exactly Koskinen was crafting and showing their love for the multi-tasker.

"Thinking about staying up to watch the second heat in #slopestyle so I can see if the Finnish coach is still knitting," one tweet read.

"It has become something of a hobby for me," Koskinen told reporters in Pyeongchang. "I mean I do it every four years. It is a nice, Finnish thing. It means no unnecessary chit-chat is needed."

While viewers seemed to be enthralled by the relaxed coach, Koskinen said about half of Finland's 102 Olympic athletes are knitting in Pyeongchang as well.

Olympic Team Finland posted photos on Twitter of its athletes crafting a blanket together for the Finnish president's newborn son.





"Everyone is knitting a little square, and then we will join them together. I got a bit carried away, so, a rectangle," he said laughing, holding up his contribution.



"I love this 'close knit' team!" another Twitter user commented on the photos.

And fans won't be left wondering how the team's hard work pays off. Team Finland said it is sure to show off the blanket when it's done.

This isn't the first time Finland's athletes came together over needles and yarn. The tradition began at the 2014 Sochi Games with a giant scarf.