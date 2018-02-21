Texas Woman's University will host the 2018 USA Gymnastics Collegiate National Championships April 13-15 the USA Gymnastics announced.

“TWU is very excited to host this year’s national championships as we defend our team title on our home floor,” Director of Athletics Chalese Connors said.

TWU is hosting this event for the sixth time and will be competing for their 11th national team title. Eight women's teams and numerous individual qualifiers from across the country will compete for team and individual national titles at the event.







