TWU Student Heading to National Rubik’s Cube Competition - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

TWU Student Heading to National Rubik’s Cube Competition

By Kristin Dickerson

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    TWU Student Heading to National Rubik’s Cube Competition
    NBC 5 News

    Inside Texas Woman’s University, nursing student Channae Anderson is solving a world-famous puzzle.

    “So, you want me to start now?” Anderson asks as she holds a Rubik’s cube in her hands. “Okay, so at first I’m going to make a cross on the bottom.”

    Solving this cube can be frustrating for most, but for Anderson—it just looked like fun.

    “I was in class one day and I saw a guy solving it and I thought, ‘I want to try that!’” Anderson said.

    A Sea of Wild Ponies: Photos of Massive Va. Pony Swim

    [NATL-DC]Photos: 200+ Wild Ponies Take a Swim on Virginia's Eastern Shore
    Getty Images

    Her first attempt took several days to solve, but she kept trying.

    “I would say, maybe a month into it I realized, ‘wow, I’m getting better every day,’” Anderson said.

    She continues to practice anywhere from 30 minutes to three hours a day, and now she solves for speed.

    “My first competition, I think my average was 28 seconds,” Anderson said.

    Her next competition is CubingUSA Nationals.

    Among her 700-plus competitors, not many will be women.

    Backlash Builds Against Straw Bans

    [NATL] Backlash Builds Against Straw Bans

    Cities and businesses across the U.S. are moving to ban plastic straws in an effort to ease the burden of plastic waste on the environment. But those bans may also make life more complicated for disabled people.

    (Published Thursday, July 26, 2018)

    “Not many, maybe—it’s probably about five-to-six percent. It’s majority male,” Anderson said.

    To help her practice, we put her up to an iPhone-timer test.

    “And start,” Anderson said as she quickly got to work solving the cube, which gives us time for a quick history lesson: the 3-D puzzle was invented in 1974. Originally, it was advertised as having three billion combinations, but only one solution, which Anderson solved in just over 12 seconds after we started the iPhone timer.

    Her advice for the rest of us non-speed-cubers who can get a little frustrated by not being able to solve the puzzle?

    “You want to throw it against a wall, I would say just be patient,” Anderson said.

    Anderson said her personal best for solving a Rubik’s cube is nine seconds. She said to win nationals she’d have to finish in around six seconds.

    Weather Extremes Set In

    [NATL] Weather Extremes Set In

    Millions living along the East Coast face flash-flood risk after heavy rains; scorching heat fuels Western wildfires.

    (Published Wednesday, July 25, 2018)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices