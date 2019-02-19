TODAY's Craig Melvin sat down for an intimate chat with Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynthia Marshall, one year after she began the massive undertaking of changing the NBA team's front office culture overrun with rampant sexual harassment and reports of domestic abuse.

Marshall, known as "Cynt," is the first black woman to be named CEO of an NBA team. She spoke with Melvin about the "locker room culture" that plagued the organization and changes she has brought about in one year on the job.

Video Murray Waits to Measure Up After Picking NFL Over Baseball

She also talked about her childhood and her marriage and family. She hopes by bringing more diversity, she has brought about change.

See the full video interview above or by watching here on TODAY.com.