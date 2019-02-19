TODAY: Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynthia Marshall on Being a Courtside Trailblazer - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Mavs Central

Mavs Central

Coverage of the Dallas Mavericks

TODAY: Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynthia Marshall on Being a Courtside Trailblazer

Cynthia Marshall sits down with TODAY's Craig Melvin

Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 50 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    TODAY's Craig Melvin sat down for an intimate chat with Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynthia Marshall, one year after she began the massive undertaking of changing the NBA team's front office culture overrun with rampant sexual harassment and reports of domestic abuse.

    Marshall, known as "Cynt," is the first black woman to be named CEO of an NBA team. She spoke with Melvin about the "locker room culture" that plagued the organization and changes she has brought about in one year on the job.

    She also talked about her childhood and her marriage and family. She hopes by bringing more diversity, she has brought about change.

    See the full video interview above or by watching here on TODAY.com.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices