Former Cowboy Terrell Owens announced he will be celebrating his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction at his former collegiate home.

Last month Owens made the unprecedented decision to skip out on the official Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, OH.

The former 49ers-Eagles-Cowboys-Bills-Bengals receiver heavily criticized the voting process after failing to be elected into the Hall of Fame in his first two years of eligibility, despite ranking second to only Jerry Rice with 15,934 yards receiving and third on the all-time touchdowns receiving list with 153.

Owens will celebrate what he calls the "best weekend of (his) life," at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga in McKenzie Arena on Saturday, August 4.

He said the event is free, open to the public, and will start slightly after 3 p.m.

"Getcha popcorn ready!" Owens tweeted of the revolutionary event.