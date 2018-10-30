TMS Prepares for AAA Texas 500, NASCAR Playoffs This Weekend

Texas Motor Speedway promoter Eddie Gossage rolled up his sleeves to get the track ready for NASCAR's 8th playoff race this Sunday. (Published 2 hours ago)

Texas Motor Speedway is preparing for NASCAR's 8th playoff race this Sunday.

TMS promoter Eddie Gossage rolled up his sleeves to get the North Texas track ready for the big weekend. Gossage helped the track's operations staff paint postseason logos on the racing surface Tuesday.

Gossage said in a tweet that Sunday's big race will be televised in 185 different countries in 20 different languages so he wanted the track to look good.

Kyle Busch is hoping a Lone Star sweep will help propel him to NASCAR's championship finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Busch is second in the playoff standings going into this weekend's race, he won the spring race at Texas Motor Speedway and says he really enjoys the track.

"They did the repave there and changed the configuration of the race track, so it's a bit different now than it has been in year's past," Busch said. "It's a tough place to handle, but it's a great race track for us. We've been fast there, and hopefully we can be fast there when we come back, and win at Texas again, and sweep the year, and move ourselves automatically to Homestead."

The AAA Texas 500 will air at 1:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Network.

