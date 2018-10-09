TCU's Patterson Speaks Publicly About Loss of His Mother

For the first time publicly Tuesday, TCU head football coach Gary Patterson disclosed he lost his mother last week. The last time he saw her was the day after TCU's win versus Iowa State Sept. 29. (Published 2 hours ago)

TCU head football coach Gary Patterson closed out his Tuesday news conference with a special tribute to his parents.

His father passed away last January and today, for the first time publicly, Patterson disclosed he lost his mother last week. The last time he saw her was the day after TCU's win versus Iowa State Sept. 29.

"Most people, if they knew their parent was going to pass away in a couple of days, they would've stayed," Patterson said. "She (said), 'I don’t want you to get beat by Texas Tech. You need to get back. You need to get prepared. This is the way we do things.'"

Patterson said his parents gave him a chance to succeed in life and the best way he can repay them is to do just that.

"My dad was in January and he was the same way. I went back to see him and he was like, 'If you lose a recruit because you're back here,'" Patterson said. "The bottom line to it is they were both really good people, like a lot of other parents who are out there in the world. You all need to make sure you don't take them for granted."