Syracuse beat Arizona State 60-56 in an NCAA tournament First Four matchup, which means the Orange will face TCU Friday night in Detroit at 8:40 p.m. CT.

The Horned Frogs will be making their first NCAA Tournament appearance in two decades.

If the Frogs win their first-round matchup, they'll take on the winner of No. 3 Michigan St vs. No. 14 Bucknell. That game, too, would be held in Detroit.