KANSAS CITY, MO - MARCH 09: The TCU Horned Frogs celebrate as the they defeat the Kansas Jayhawks 85-82 to win the quarterfinal game of the Big 12 Basketball Tournament at the Sprint Center on March 9, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The TCU Horned Frogs are looking to get back to their winning ways.

The Horned Frogs are currently 7th in the Big 12 standings with a 4-7 conference record.

Jamie Dixon's squad continue to put up a fight despite not having starting point guard Jaylen Fisher who is out for the season with a knee injury.

They've lost three of their last four games, but the Frogs had chances to win those games. Saturday TCU will host the Texas Longhorns at 1 p.m.