Swarm of Bees Delays Minor League Baseball Game

A swarm of bees in the third base dugout delayed the start of minor league baseball game Sunday in Corpus Christi. (Published 16 minutes ago)

The Corpus Christi Hooks, the Houston Astros' Double-A affiliate, were scheduled to play a 6:05 p.m. game against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, a Kansas City Royals' minor league club, when someone noticed the bee hive, according to a Hooks official.

Team president Ken Schrom said Hooks pitching coach Bill Murphy alerted the grounds crew of the bee hive around 5 p.m., but the team's pest control provider couldn't get to the ballpark until 6:45 p.m.

"In all my years of baseball, I've never seen a delay caused by bees," said Schrom, whose career included seven years in the big leagues with the Blue Jays, Twins and Indians.

Schrom said Pest Patrol sprayed a soap and water solution on the bees before it used a vacuumed to pick them up.

Shockingly, Schrom said not one person was stung.

Sunday's game finally started around 7:30 p.m. The Hooks won 9-2.