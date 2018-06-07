Statue of Ernie Banks to Be Installed at Booker T. Washington High School - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Statue of Ernie Banks to Be Installed at Booker T. Washington High School

By NBC 5 News

Published 53 minutes ago

    Artists are working on the statue in Dallas.

    Chicago Cubs great Ernie Banks will be immortalized in a 6-foot bronze statue outside Booker T. Washington High School in Dallas this fall.

    Banks, a two-time Major League Baseball MVP, was born in Dallas and attended the high school.

    "I think the community wanted Ernie Banks to be known because he's from here, but it also gave us a chance to depict an African-American hero," said Washington High graduate Emmanuel Gillespie who is crafting the statue.

    Banks started in a segregated Dallas neighborhood and played in the Negro leagues before he went on to become "Mr. Cub" and have a hall-of-fame career.

    Gillespie plans to have the mold done by July and hopes to have it in bronze by September.

