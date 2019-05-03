Stars Win Game 5 Against Blues; Lead Series 3-2

Esa Lindell #23 of the Dallas Stars is congratulated by Alexander Radulov #47 of the Dallas Stars after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues in Game Five of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Enterprise Center on May 3, 2019 in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Dallas Stars beat the St. Louis Blues Friday night in game 5 of the NHL playoffs.

The Stars got on the board early as Jason Spezza snuck a goal past Jordan Binnington.

The Stars continued the momentum as Esa Lindell went on the backhand and the puck deflected off Jay Bouwmeester and ended up in the back of the net. Stars took the lead 2-0.

During the third period, the Blues scored on a turnover from Ben Bishop. Jamie Benn took a penalty and the Blues went on a power play down by one.

The Dallas Stars now lead the series 3-2.

Game 6 is in Dallas on Sunday.