Stars' Rookie Heiskanen Named to NHL All-Star Team

Miro Heiskanen #4 of the Dallas Stars skates the puck against the St. Louis Blues during a preseason game at American Airlines Center on Sept. 18, 2018 in Dallas, Texas.

Dallas Stars rookie defenseman Miro Heiskanen earned a spot on the Central Division roster for the 2019 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend, the league announced Wednesday.

Forward Tyler Seguin, the target of recent criticism from Stars' president Jim Lites, was named to the Last Men In ballot, presented by adidas. Seguin would have to make the team through a fan vote.

Heiskanen, a native of Finland, is one of the top rookies in the NHL this season.

He is tied for seventh among rookies with 17 points and leads all rookies, averaging 23:00 of ice time per game.

Heiskanen Hits the Ice at Stars Development Camp

The third overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, 17-year old Miro Heiskanen, hits the ice in Frisco for the Stars development camp. (Published Monday, July 10, 2017)

Heiskanen becomes just the second rookie in franchise history to make an All-Star team, joining Danny O'Shea, who was selected as a member of the Minnesota North Stars in the 1968-69 season.

Seguin leads the Stars in points and assists this season, as well as +10 plus/minus. The Last Men In voting starts Thursday at 11 a.m. and ends Jan. 10 at 10:59 p.m.

The 2019 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend is Jan. 25-26 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.