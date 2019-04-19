Stars Prepare for Game 5 vs. Predators

The Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators meet in Game 5 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series on Saturday in Nashville. (Published 2 minutes ago)

The Dallas Stars are in a playoff fight with the Nashville Predators. The tale of the tape can't get much closer. Two wins apiece with both teams hoping to deliver the knockout punch soon.

"Game 1 went well for us," said Jamie Benn. The Stars' captain adding, "Games 2 and 3 not so much and last game went pretty good so we got to re-focus and try to get a big win here in Game 5."

"We know they're (the Predators) going to be coming hard and we wouldn't expect anything less," said Stars' goaltender Ben Bishop.

One of the Predators biggest adjustments is trying to stay disciplined. Their frequent trips to the penalty box in Game 4 leading to Pekka Rinne's early exit. But the Stars know better than to think the "Big Fin's" confidence is shaken.

"He (Rinne) wasn't weak on one goal," said Jim Montgomery. The Stars' head coach adding, "We had two posts and in to start it off, you know, Pekka Rinne is still giving me nightmares."

The loser of Game 5 may have nightmares too. Historically speaking, the winner of this game when the series is tied 2-2 goes on to take the series nearly 80 percent of the time.

"I've been up 3-2 and lost series and been down 3-2 and won a series so every game's important," said Bishop. "If you want to look at the big picture you really just worry about playing a good game and the results will follow."

Coverage of Game 5 on NBC 5 begins at 2 p.m. central time on Saturday.