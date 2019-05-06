Bishop to Start Game 7 Against Blues

The Dallas Stars will have their starting goaltender between the pipes in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals Tuesday night against the Blues. (Published 9 minutes ago)

Ben Bishop's health was in question after he stopped a shot with his collarbone on Sunday in Game 6. But the 6-foot-7-inch netminder was in good spirits at the airport Monday

"(The puck to the collarbone) wasn't scary," Bishop said. "It just hurt, but it's just one of those things. It comes with the position."

Bishop and his teammates boarded a plane for St. Louis shortly after 1 pm. Their mission: to win their biggest game of the season, on the road.

"You know it's us against the world and you band together as a group and you band together as a team and I think that's what we need to do," forward Andrew Cogliano said. "This is a great moment for a lot of guys on our team."

"It's a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs," Stars head coach Jim Montgomery said. "Let's go embrace this, you know this is what legends are made of, so go out there and play your game, fulfill it, help us win a hockey game."

This will be the first time Montgomery will behind on the bench for a decisive game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. But as a kid growing up in Montreal, he was involved in plenty of imaginary "Game 7s" in his driveway.

"Always won. Always won," Montgomery said. "I always scored the goal too. My cousin always lost."

We'll find out Tuesday night if Montgomery can keep his unblemished record in tact.