Stars Captain Gives Snoop Dogg Custom Jersey

Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn presented rapper Snoop Dogg with a custom Stars jersey at a show in The Colony Friday night.

Benn posted photos on his Instagram account of he and his girlfriend Katie Hoaldridge handing Snoop Dogg the jersey before his DJ set at Lava Cantina.

Snoop Dogg vibes last night!



The 17-time Grammy nominee then wore the Victory Green jersey, which had his name and the number 20 on the back, on stage while he performed.

Snoop Dogg is a long-time hockey fan, according to NHL.com, recording Hockey 101 videos for the league's website and emceeing the 2017 NHL All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

Benn and the Stars open the 2018-19 season at home Oct. 4 against the Arizona Coyotes.