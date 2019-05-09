Stars Believe 2019 Playoffs Indicate Future Success

Jordan Binnington #50 of the St. Louis Blues makes a save as Colton Parayko #55 of the St. Louis Blues defends against Jamie Benn #14 of the Dallas Stars in Game Seven of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Enterprise Center on May 7, 2019 in St. Louis, Missouri.

Less than 48 hours after the Stars season ended in a crushing Game 7 double overtime loss, Dallas players were already ready to talk about building on their second round playoff berth going forward.

"We should be setting our expectations higher now," said Stars center Tyler Seguin. "We've had excuses in the past, we've had people change, coaches change, and we've got the foundation, so let's keep going."

"It's tough when you're that close the Western Conference Finals and not being there," said Stars goalie Ben Bishop. "But for all the young guys to experience what it takes and how hard it is to get there and how doable it is, I think it's good and hopefully we can keep building."

A belief that the future for the Dallas Stars is very bright because the young players were able to get a taste of postseason action for the first time, but also because rookie Stars coach Jim Montgomery now has a season under his belt.

"Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin, (Jason) Spezza, (John) Klingberg, (Ben) Bishop, when they embraced me, everybody else followed,” said Montgomery. "So I have got to thank them."

"It was upon the leaders and the other guys to believe in what he was throwing down," said Stars captain Jamie Benn. "We did that and found a winning formula and stuck with it."

A winning formula the Stars hope leads to more long playoff runs in seasons ahead.