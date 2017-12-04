The following is an unedited news release from the Dallas Stars, published Dec. 4, 2017.

TO CATCH A PREDATOR

The Nashville Predators travel to the Lone Star State to face the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night. The Stars are riding a five-game winning streak (5-0-0) and have earned a 7-2-1 record over the last ten games. At American Airlines Center, the club has five consecutive home wins (5-0-0) and a 10-2-0 record during the 2017-18 campaign. The club's 10 wins on home ice are tied for the second-most in the NHL and tied for the most home wins among Western Conference clubs. The game marks the second of four contests this season between the Central Division rivals and the first of two games against the Predators in Dallas. The Stars enter Tuesday's game with wins in eight of the last 10 games (8-2-0) against the Predators at American Airlines Center. In the first matchup of the season series on Oct. 12 at Bridgestone Arena, the Predators defeated the Stars, 4-1. Captain Jamie Benn potted the lone goal (1-0=1) for the Stars with assists from defenseman John Klingberg (0-1=1) and forward Jason Spezza (0-1=1). Benn paces all current Stars with 18 assists and 31 points (13-18=31) in a team-high 34 career games against Nashville. The captain is riding a four-game point streak (3-4=7) against the Predators and has registered 18 points (9-9=18) over his last 12 games against them.

WHEELER, PRICE AND FAKSA NAMED NHL 'THREE STARS' OF THE WEEK

The NHL announced today that Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler, Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price and Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Dec. 3. Faksa registered a League-best five goals (5-2=7) and +7 plus/minus rating (tied) in four games to power the Stars (16-10-1, 33 points) to a 4-0-0 week. He scored his first career hat trick, with all three goals coming in a 6:46 span of the second period, in a 3-0 triumph over the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 28. Faksa then posted two points (1-1=2), his fifth multi-point outing of the season, in 4-3 overtime victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 30. He added one goal (1-0=1) in a 3-2 shootout win over the Blackhawks on Dec. 2 and one assist (0-1=1) in a 7-2 triumph against the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 3. The 23-year-old Vitkov, Czech Republic, native ranks fifth on the Stars with (10-6=16) in 26 contests this season.

WHEN YOU BISH UPON A STAR

Goaltender Ben Bishop stopped 32-of-34 shots he faced on Saturday night against the Blackhawks to record his 13th victory of the 2017-18 campaign. The netminder is riding a four-game winning streak (4-0-0) and over his last seven games, has earned a 6-1-0 record with a .938 save percentage and a 1.93 goals against average with one shutout. Bishop comes into Tuesday's matchup having won five-straight games (5-0-0) at American Airlines Center, posting a .948 SV% and a 1.48 GAA with one shutout. In 11 total appearances on home ice during in 2017-18, Bishop has earned a 9-1-0 record with a .942 SV% and a 1.63 GAA with one shutout. Among NHL goaltenders with at least 11 appearances on home ice, Bishop ranks second in GAA (1.63) and SV% (.942), and shares third in shutouts (1) and fifth in wins (9). The native of Denver, Colo. has a 13-7-0 record in 22 overall appearances this season, with a 2.59 GAA and a .912 SV%. Among League leaders, he shares seventh in wins (13) and fourth in shutouts (2). This season, Bishop has posted a 0-1-0 record against the Predators, stopping 27-of-30 shots in the first meeting of the season on Oct. 12. In six career contests vs. the Predators, the netminder has a 1-4-1 record with a 3.48 GAA and a .883 SV%.

TYLER, THE CREATOR

Forward Tyler Seguin potted two goals (2-0=2) against the Avalanche on Sunday. He now has points in three consecutive games (2-2=4) and in four of his last five contests (5-2=7). Seguin recorded his seventh multi-point game of 2017-18 on Sunday and since joining the Stars for the 2013-14 season, his 93 multi-point games are the third-most by any player in the NHL (most: Pittsburgh's Sydney Crosby, 112). The native of Brampton, Ont. leads the Stars with 27 points (14-13=27) in 27 games this season, ranking first on the club in goals (14) and third in assists (13). Among League leaders, Seguin is tied for fifth in goals (14), ranks fifth in shots (107) and 11th in power play goals (5). Going into Tuesday's game against the Predators, he is riding a five-game point streak (4-4=8) at American Airlines Center and has inked the scoresheet in 11 of his 12 home games this season (9-7=16). His nine goals are tied for the fifth-most by any NHL player on home ice in 2017-18. In 20 career contests against the Predators, Seguin has recorded 12 points (5-7=12) and has points in three of his last four games (3-2=5) against Nashville at American Airlines Center.

FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE

Forward Alexander Radulov registered two helpers (0-2=2) on Sunday night against Colorado and has five points (2-3=5) over his last five games. The forward is riding a nine-game point streak (4-7=11) on home ice and has tallied points in 10 of his 12 contests (4-8=12) at American Airlines Center this season. Radulov's nine-game streak on home ice is the second-longest active streak in the NHL behind Nashville's Filip Forsberg, who has points in all 13 games this season at Bridgestone Arena (10-9=19).The nine-game streak is also the longest by a Stars player since captain Jamie Benn posted a 13-game home point streak (9-9=18) from Jan. 14 - March 2, 2017, which was the second-longest point streak on home ice in Dallas Stars history, trailing only Mike Modano's 16-game point streak (14-12=26) from Jan. 31 - April 3, 2000. In 27 games this season, Radulov has registered 25 points (9-16=25), ranking second on the club in points (25) and assists (16). Additionally, the forward shares the team-lead with nine power-play points (4-5=9) and third with two game-winning goals. The native of Nizhny Tagil, Russia was originally selected in the first round (15th overall) by the Nashville Predators in the 2004 NHL Draft. In three total seasons with the Predators, he recorded 102 points (47-55=102) in 154 regular-season contests and 14 points (6-8=14) over 18 Stanley Cup Playoff games. Radulov has skated in three career games against his former club and has registered two assists (0-2=2).