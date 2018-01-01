Stargazing: Stars Host Blue Jackets Tuesday

The following is a news release published by the Dallas Stars, Jan. 1, 2018.



FULL METAL JACKET

The Dallas Stars and Columbus Blue Jackets meet on Tuesday night at American Airlines Center for the first of two games during the 2017-18 campaign. Dallas recorded a 0-1-1 record last season against Columbus and posted a 0-1-0 mark on home ice. In the most recent meeting between the two clubs, Columbus defeated Dallas in overtime, 3-2, on Nov. 1, 2016 at Nationwide Arena. Forwards Tyler Seguin (1-0=1) and Jason Spezza (1-0=1) lit the lamp for the Stars and goaltender Antti Niemi turned aside 25 of the 28 shot he faced. The Blue Jackets shut out the Stars, 3-0, on Oct. 22, 2016 at American Airlines Center in the first game of the 2016-17 season series.

BISH DON'T KILL MY VIBE

Goaltender Ben Bishop recorded the victory on Sunday night vs. the Sharks and stopped all 26 shots he faced for his fourth shutout of the 2017-18 campaign. Bishop now has won four of his last five games (4-1-0) and has earned points in six of his last seven starts (4-1-2). In his first season with the Stars, the native of Denver, Colo. has registered a 17-10-2 record in 31 regular-season appearances with a 2.55 goals against average and a .914 save percentage with four shutouts. Among League leaders, he shares second in shutouts (4) and is tied for ninth in wins (17) and games played (31). On home ice, Bishop has earned points in 10 of his last 12 games (9-2-1) with three shutouts over that span. The netminder has a 13-3-1 record in 18 appearances at American Airlines Center with a 1.95 GAA and a .933 SV%. Among NHL goaltenders at home, he ranks second in shutouts (3), shares fourth in wins (13), 12th in SV% (.933), while ranking 13th in GAA (1.95). Bishop has appeared in eight career games against Columbus, posting a 5-3-0 record with a .939 SV% and 1.81 GAA with one shutout. The netminder has wins in four of his last five games (4-1-0) against the Blue Jackets, registering a 1.84 GAA and a .933 SV% with one shutout over that span.

I JUST CAN'T WAIT TO BE KLING

Defenseman John Klingberg notched two points (1-1=2) against San Jose on Sunday night. The defenseman now has recorded points in five of his last six overall games (1-6=7) and has inked the scoresheet in six consecutive games (1-7=8) at American Airlines Center. The native of Gothenburg, Sweden ranks first among League defensemen with 29 assists and 34 points (5-29=34) in 40 games this season. Klingberg's 29 assists rank first on the Stars and 10th among all NHL skaters in 2017-18. He has tallied 13 points (1-12=13) on the power play in 2017-18, which is tied for fourth among NHL blueliners and shares first among Stars skaters. On home ice this season, Klingberg leads all League defensemen with 21 points (3-18=21) while his 18 home assists share fifth among NHL players. Over his career, Klingberg has skated in five games against Columbus and has recorded three assists (0-3=3).

BENN THERE, DONE THAT

Captain Jamie Benn recorded two assists (0-2=2) on Sunday against the Sharks and is now riding a six-game point streak (3-5=8) with 16 points (5-11=16) over his last 15 games. This season, Benn leads the Stars with 37 points (16-21=37) in 40 games. He ranks second on the club in goals (16) and assists (21). Additionally, Benn shares first on the club with 13 power play points (5-8=13) this season and is tied for second on the Stars in power play goals (5) and ranks second in power play assists (8). The captain is riding an eight-game point streak (4-6=10) at American Airlines Center and has inked the scoresheet in 11 of his last 13 home games (6-8=14). In 19 games on home ice this season, Benn ranks third on the club with 18 points (8-10=18). He ranks second in home goals (8) and shares second in home assists (10). The native of Victoria, B.C. has points in three of his last four games (0-3=3) against the Blue Jackets and has 18 points (6-12=18) in 22 career games vs. Columbus.