The following is an unedited news release from the Dallas Stars, published Nov. 27, 2017.



WHAT HAPPENS IN VEGAS...

The Dallas Stars travel to Las Vegas to face the Golden Knights on Tuesday night for the second of three matchups in 2017-18. The contest marks the first regular season game in franchise history against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. The Stars franchise has played one game at T-Mobile Arena during the 2016-17 preseason, recording a 6-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in an exhibition matchup on Oct. 7, 2016. In the first meeting of the 2017-18 regular season, the Golden Knight defeated the Stars, 2-1, in the first regular season game in the history of the Vegas franchise. Forward Tyler Seguin potted the lone goal (1-0=1) for the Stars, with forward Devin Shore (0-1=1) and defenseman John Klingberg (0-1=1) logging the assists. Goaltender Ben Bishop stopped all 19 shots he faced before leaving the game.



TYLER, THE CREATOR

Forward Tyler Seguin recorded his first hat trick of the season (3-0=3) on Friday night against the Flames, extending his home point streak to four consecutive games (4-3=7). The forward now has registered points three of his last four overall games (4-2=6) and has 10 points (5-5=10) over his last 10 games. Seguin's hat trick against Calgary was the eighth of his NHL career and his seventh in a Dallas Stars sweater, passing Mike Modano for the most all-time by a Dallas Stars player. His outing on Friday marked his second career hat trick against the Flames and his first three-goal game since Nov. 3, 2015 at Boston (3-0=3). The native of Brampton, Ont. shares 10th in the NHL with 12 goals and leads the Stars with 23 points (12-11=23) in 23 regular-season games this season. Among League leaders, he ranks sixth with 90 shots on goal and share eighth with five power play goals. In his first-ever career game against the Golden Knights on Oct. 6, Seguin recorded a goal (1-0=1) and 10 shots on goal.

ALEXANDER THE GREAT

Forward Alexander Radulov notched two points (1-1=2) against Calgary on Friday for his fifth multi-point game of the 2017-18 campaign, extending his home point streak to eight games (3-7=10). Radulov has registered a point in 12 of his last 14 overall games (7-11=18). Radulov ranks second on the Stars with 22 points (8-14=22) in 23 games during the 2017-18 campaign. He ranks second in assists (14), third in goals (8) and is tied for first in power play points (3-5=8). Entering Tuesday's contest against the Golden Knights, 10 (5-5=10) of his 11 points (5-6=11) on the road this season have come over his last eight road games. Radulov has skated in one career regular-season contest against Vegas on Oct. 6, his first game in a Stars sweater, and recorded four shots on goal. Earlier this season, he recorded a career-long nine game point streak (5-8=13) from Oct. 26 - Nov. 14, breaking his previous best of points in eight-straight contests (8-2=10) from Jan. 21 - Feb. 7, 2008 as a member of the Nashville Predators. His streak was the longest by a Stars player since forward Patrick Sharp notched points in 12 consecutive games (6-9=15) from Dec. 19, 2015 - Jan. 9, 2016.

THE ONCE AND FUTURE KLING

Defenseman John Klingberg tallied an assist (0-1=1) on Friday night vs. the Flames and pushed his home point streak to six-straight games (1-9=10). In 23 regular-season games this season, Klingberg has 21 points (4-17=21) and shares 13th in the NHL with 17 assists. Among League defensemen, he ranks first in points (21) and assists (17) while sharing 11th in goals (4). His eight points (1-7=8) on the power play this season shares eighth among NHL defenseman and is tied for the most on the Stars. On Oct. 6 vs. Vegas, the blueliner tallied one assist (0-1=1) with one shot on goal in his game against the Vegas franchise.