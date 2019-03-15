Spence Jr. and Garcia Weigh-In - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Spence Jr. and Garcia Weigh-In

By NBC 5 Sports

Published 2 hours ago

    Spence Jr. and Garcia Weigh-In For Upcoming Title Fight

    DeSoto native Errol Spence Jr. and Mikey Garcia weighed-in for their upcoming title fight at AT&T Stadium. (Published 2 hours ago)

    The two boxers will go toe-to-toe for the IBF Welterweight crown at the home of the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night.

    Spence Jr., who is the reigning champion, tipped the scales at 146 1/4 pounds while Garcia came in slightly lighter at 145 1/2 pounds.

    Both fighters are undefeated in their professional careers. Spence is 24-0 and Garcia has yet to lose in 39 trips inside the ring.

    Someone's perfect record will come to an end on Saturday night.

      

