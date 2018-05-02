Spence Jr. Set To Make Title Defense At The Star In Frisco - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Spence Jr. Set To Make Title Defense At The Star In Frisco

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 58 minutes ago

    Errol Spence Jr. will do something for the first time in his career when he takes on Carlos Ocampo at Ford Center at The Star In Frisco. (Published 58 minutes ago)

    Unbeaten IBF Welterweight World Champion and DeSoto native Errol Spence Jr. will defend his title against Carlos Ocampo Saturday June 16 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.

    This will be the first fight at Ford Center and it will mark the first time that Spence Jr. will fight in North Texas as the World Champion. 

    Spence, who is 23-0 with 20 knockouts, will put his title on the line for the second time since winning the belt from Kell Brook last May.

    Carlos Ocampo comes into the fight sporting a 22-0 record with 13 knockouts, but has yet to face a boxer of Spence's level. The 22 year old will be making his U.S. debut when he steps in the ring with Spence Jr.

    The world title bout will be shown live on Showtime.

      

