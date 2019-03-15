A Rowlett basketball player knows what it's like to come through with the big play. This is Gabe Pagaguan making a half-court shot in the style of his favorite NBA player Steph Curry. (Published 40 minutes ago)

Big games demand big plays, and one of those big moments happened in a basketball game between Rowlett and Grand Prairie high schools.

One of the Rowlett players made an incredible half-court shot to send the game into overtime. His uncle sent NBC5 video of his nephew and his three-point magic. The story of Gabe Pagaduan is something good.

The Pagaduans are a loving family of five - two dedicated parents and thee talented kids.

"I tell people I'm just the driver and bodyguard," Glenn Pagaduan said. "They're the stars of the family."

The brightest star of the family may be the middle child, son number two, Gabe.

"Everything he does is an accomplishment and we celebrate," his father said.

The Senior Plus at Rowlett High School does a lot to celebrate - band, National Honor Society, sports, Special Olympian and now with the half-court shot as his claim to fame.

"Happy," Gabe said about his shot. "Proud of myself."

Gabe's three points in the final seconds sent the game into overtime, and his dad into a frenzy.

"I couldn't wait to get down there, give everybody a high five and this guy, put him up on my shoulders like we won a championship," Glenn Pagaduan beams.

Gabe and his Special Olympian teammates took third place that night. They got that far because Gabe took a chance. He trusted himself to come through with the big play when it was needed the most.

Fans in the stands saw what Gabe's team at home knows. In him, beats the heart of a champion.