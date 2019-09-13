The Southlake Dragon cheerleaders raised $21,000 for the victims of the Odessa shooting.

Southlake Carroll High School is gearing up to face Odessa Permian Friday night, but the Dragon cheerleaders are preparing in a different way.

The cheerleaders, along with the Dragon Cheer Booster Club, will present a check to the Odessa Community Foundation for $21,000 before kickoff Friday at Ratliff Stadium in Odessa.

The Dragon cheerleaders sold "ONE with Odessa" T-shirts to raise money for the families and victims of the shooting in Odessa on Aug. 31.

The "ONE with Odessa" fundraiser gained support from Carroll ISD and the Southlake community. The Dragon Cheer Booster Club had to re-order the shirts several times to meet the high demand. The shirts were sold for $20 at Carroll athletic and school district events.

Ohio Woman Cleared of Murder Charges for Newborn

A young Ohio woman broke down in tears when she was cleared of murder charges involving the death of her newborn child. A jury cleared Brooke Skylar Richardson, 20, of aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment charges of a baby she had given birth to and buried in the family's backyard. (Published Friday, Sept. 13, 2019)

All of the funds raised will be donated to the Odessa Community Foundation, which helps victims and their families with funeral and medical expenses.

A portion of the donation will be set aside for the family of Leilah Hernandez, a 15-year-old Odessa High School and Ector County ISD student. Hernandez was the youngest person killed during the shooting.

The Dragon Cheer Booster Club said this effort to reach out to a hurting community, build strong relationships, and aid those who are in need exemplifies Carroll ISD's core values of compassionate service and relationships.

Many Dragon fans, coaches and students will wear the "ONE with Odessa" shirts at the game on Friday to show their support to the Odessa community.