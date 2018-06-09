Southlake Carroll players scramble to touch the state championship trophy after it was awarded following their 7-2 victory over San Antonio Reagan. The two teams played their Class 6A state championship baseball game at Dell Diamond in Round Rock on June 9, 2018.

From the game's first batter, Southlake Carroll sent a message in the Class 6A state final against San Antonio Reagan: it wasn't here to mess around.

Two pitches into the game, Carroll leadoff hitter Cade Bell plowed into Reagan first baseman Cal Martin as the fielder was making a tag. It led to a heated exchange between Bell, Reagan players and even an umpire.

Bell returned the dugout a hero, getting mobbed by his teammates as he put his helmet away. The next two batters reached base, a two-RBI triple from Will Quillen put Carroll ahead, and it never looked back en route to a 7-2 victory and the 6A state championship.

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

