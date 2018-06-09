Southlake Carroll Sends Message From First Batter, Rolls to 6A State Championship - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Southlake Carroll Sends Message From First Batter, Rolls to 6A State Championship

The Dragons win their first state championship since 2002

By Michael Florek - The Dallas Morning News

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Southlake Carroll Sends Message From First Batter, Rolls to 6A State Championship
    Steve Hamm/ Special Contributor to the Dallas Morning News
    Southlake Carroll players scramble to touch the state championship trophy after it was awarded following their 7-2 victory over San Antonio Reagan. The two teams played their Class 6A state championship baseball game at Dell Diamond in Round Rock on June 9, 2018.

    From the game's first batter, Southlake Carroll sent a message in the Class 6A state final against San Antonio Reagan: it wasn't here to mess around.

    Two pitches into the game, Carroll leadoff hitter Cade Bell plowed into Reagan first baseman Cal Martin as the fielder was making a tag. It led to a heated exchange between Bell, Reagan players and even an umpire.

    Bell returned the dugout a hero, getting mobbed by his teammates as he put his helmet away. The next two batters reached base, a two-RBI triple from Will Quillen put Carroll ahead, and it never looked back en route to a 7-2 victory and the 6A state championship.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

    Top Sports Photos: Warriors Win Second Straight Championship

    [NATL] Top Sports Photos: Warriors Sweep Cavaliers, Win Second Straight NBA Championship
    Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices