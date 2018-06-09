From the game's first batter, Southlake Carroll sent a message in the Class 6A state final against San Antonio Reagan: it wasn't here to mess around.
Two pitches into the game, Carroll leadoff hitter Cade Bell plowed into Reagan first baseman Cal Martin as the fielder was making a tag. It led to a heated exchange between Bell, Reagan players and even an umpire.
Bell returned the dugout a hero, getting mobbed by his teammates as he put his helmet away. The next two batters reached base, a two-RBI triple from Will Quillen put Carroll ahead, and it never looked back en route to a 7-2 victory and the 6A state championship.